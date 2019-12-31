New York Governor Cuomo Reminds New Yorkers of Upcoming Minimum Wage Increase

Albany, NY (STL.News) New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday reminded New York workers and businesses that minimum wages across the State will increase on December 31, 2019, and reminded employers to update their required minimum wage informational posters. In 2016, the Governor campaigned for and succeeded in enacting the nation’s strongest minimum wage law, which is being implemented in phases, ultimately achieving a statewide minimum wage of $15.

“With this monumental increase in the minimum wage, New York is continuing to lead the way to restoring economic justice for working families,” Governor Cuomo said. “In 2016 we set an example for the rest of the nation to follow by raising the minimum wage to $15, and this year we are continuing to move forward with this successful plan that is bringing real change for New York’s families and paying dividends across the entire state.”

The New York State Department of Labor has established a hotline (1-888-4-NYSDOL) where minimum wage workers can call to report any employers who do not comply with the phase-in schedule.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

