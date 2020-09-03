New York Governor Cuomo Announces Casinos to Reopen with Limited Capacity Next Week

Face Coverings, Social Distancing and Other Safety Protocols Required at All Times

Casinos Must Have Enhanced Air Filtration, Ventilation & Purification Standards In Place Prior To Opening

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced casinos and video lottery terminal facilities will be allowed to reopen starting September 9 with a 25 percent occupancy limit. All venues that choose to reopen will be subject to strict safety protocols, including strict enforcement of face coverings except when eating or drinking, social distancing, additional staff to control occupancy, traffic flow and seating to avoid crowding, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols. Casinos must also have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards in place in order to open.

“New Yorkers have done an extraordinary job – we flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing. This is good news and the right next step in our data-driven, phased reopening which is working.”

Casinos must leave six feet of distance between operating machines. No table games will be allowed unless and until casinos put in place physical barriers between players and the Gaming Commission approves those barriers. No beverage or food service will be allowed on the gaming floor. The State Gaming Commission will be deployed to monitor casinos and ensure strict enforcement of these measures.

