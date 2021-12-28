New York Governor Announces Vaccination Site in Plattsburgh

Governor Hochul Announces New Pop-Up Vaccination Site in Plattsburgh to Expand Vaccine Access in North Country

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new pop-up vaccination site in Clinton County. The site will be open on Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for first and second dose appointments for New Yorkers five years and older and booster dose appointments for New Yorkers 16 years and older. The new site launched in partnership with SOMOS Community Care, and is part of the State’s extensive outreach efforts to increase vaccination rates and provide support to counties requesting assistance on-the-ground.

“Our greatest defense against the winter surge is to get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses,” Governor Hochul said. “Get vaccinated, get your children five and older vaccinated, get the booster, and wear a mask indoors. We will continue to work with our local partners to provide the resources needed to ensure New Yorkers in the North Country and every part of the State can protect themselves and their loved ones.”

“The best way to protect ourselves and our children is to ensure we, and all those around us, are fully vaccinated,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “I urge those in the Plattsburgh area to take advantage of this new pop-up site to get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free – and it is our best defense against the fast-spreading Omicron variant as we continue do everything possible to combat the winter surge.”

Operational information for the new site is available below:

PLATTSBURGH POP-UP SITE

Clinton Community College, Gymnasium

158 Clinton Point Drive

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine Available: Pfizer-BioNTech

Registration Link: SOMOS COVID Vaccination (mdland.com); walk-in appointments also available

Event Partner: SOMOS Community Care