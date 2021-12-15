New York Governor Announces Registration for Ski For Free

Governor Hochul Announces the Open Registration for the ‘Ski For Free’ COVID-19 Booster and Ages 5-11 Vaccine Sweepstakes

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the new ‘Ski for Free’ COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes is now open for children ages 5 to 11 and booster shot recipients. The six-week sweepstakes – the first drawing of which will be on January 4th, 2022 – is intended to bolster vaccination rates among children ages 5-11 as well as individuals eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose. Eligible New Yorkers will be able to enter a random drawing for free lift tickets to participating mountains and resorts, thanks to Ski Areas of New York and the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

“The ‘Ski for Free’ sweepstakes for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state’s incredible ski areas while at the same time boosting our vaccination numbers to fight the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “By getting vaccinated and a booster dose, you can protect yourself and those around you from getting seriously ill due to COVID-19. Don’t delay.”

Tickets awarded through the ‘Ski for Free’ Sweepstakes can be used during the 2021-2022 Winter season and will contain information on any holiday blackout dates that may apply. Entrants will be able to select their region of choice, in either the east or west of the state. Participating mountains/resorts in each region are:

West

Holiday Valley

Bristol

Woods Valley

Greek Peak

Swain Resort

Four Seasons Ski Center

East

Whiteface

Gore

Belleayre

Windham

The ‘Ski for Free’ sweepstakes includes the following prizes:

Children ages 5-11: Winners for a total of 240 two-packs of tickets (one adult pass and one child pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 40 two-packs of tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions. Children ages five-to-11 who received their first vaccine dose after Nov. 3 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian, and the winners will receive an adult/child pair of ski tickets.

Booster recipients: Winners for a total of 120 single tickets (one adult pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 20 single tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions. Individuals ages 18 and older who received their booster dose after Nov. 3 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Entries must be completed by the individual who received the booster dose, and the winner will receive one adult ski ticket.

Olympic Regional Development Authority CEO Mike Pratt said, “Our resorts are looking forward to welcoming guests this winter for skiing, riding, and mountain adventures while helping get the word out about the importance of boosters. We’re fortunate to have so many outdoor recreational opportunities in New York State and the ski areas appreciate working together with State Health Officials to promote healthy lifestyles.”

SKI NY President Scott Brandi said, “We are proud to partner with Governor Hochul’s administration for the ‘Ski for Free’ Covid Vaccine Sweepstakes. Resorts across the state are open and looking forward to a great season. We urge you to get your vaccine, enter the sweepstakes, and come join us at one of our ski areas!”

Eligible children must be a resident of New York State (though they do not need to be US citizens), between the ages of 5 and 11 on the date of their first dose of an immunization against the virus that causes COVID-19 authorized for emergency use for their age group by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as of the date of entry. Eligible booster recipients must be a resident of New York State (they do not need to be US citizens).

Neither booster shot recipients nor parent, step-parent or legal guardian, spouse, sibling, grandparent or residing household member of the 5 to 11 entrant can be an employee of the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), the Olympic Regional Development Authority, Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), or the New York State Executive Chamber.