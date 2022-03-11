New York Governor Announces Project Labor Agreement

Governor Hochul Announces Project Labor Agreement for Long Island Public Work Projects

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will be developing a Project Labor Agreement in partnership with the Long Island construction labor unions that will be used on all large-scale projects DASNY undertakes on Long Island. The Governor also committed to appoint a representative of organized labor to the statewide Climate Action Council, tasked with implementing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“New York is embarking on the greatest economic comeback we’ve ever seen, and Long Islanders will play a crucial role in that comeback,” Governor Hochul said. “This partnership with Long Island construction labor unions is a crucial way to ensure our major projects not only deliver results for Long Islanders but create good-paying jobs and opportunities for our workforce. New York was built by working people, and we are always proud to stand with the women and men of organized labor.”

Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) are pre-hire collective bargaining agreements with one or more labor organizations that generally establish the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project. The PLA to be developed will reflect the terms and conditions for all projects DASNY undertakes on Long Island above a certain agreed-upon dollar threshold.

DASNY has a long history of successfully using PLAs across the state to deliver high quality, on-time and on-budget work on numerous large, complex projects. In addition, DASNY will work with labor to develop pipelines for residents to family-sustaining careers in construction through proven union apprenticeship programs.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Reuben R. McDaniel III said, “In DASNY’s experience, Project Labor Agreements provide structure and stability to large construction projects that protect workers and help reduce delays that add costs to taxpayers. We look forward to developing the PLA on Long Island and working with labor on an important initiative that will benefit the workers of Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

President of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council Gary LaBarbera said, “A countywide Project Labor Agreement on Long Island with the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in projects each year and create thousands of meaningful family-sustaining careers for our hardworking tradesmen and tradeswomen. I applaud Governor Hochul for her exceptional leadership and deep commitment to advancing projects that build community, the middle-class, and robust opportunity for the State of New York.”

President of Nassau and Suffolk Building and Construction Trades Council Matthew Aracich said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for always being a strong advocate of Labor. The DASNY PLA for Long Island will guarantee all major construction projects must use union, building trades, and local labor moving forward. This is a major milestone for our industry and this PLA will do more than just provide work for our 65,000 members, it will give us the ability to expand opportunities for men and women of color, expand diversity, and create middle class jobs for people who deserve them.”

President of the Long Island Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO John Durso said, “The execution of Project Labor Agreements on public work is good public policy. Governor Hochul will strengthen our economy and put protections in place for workers across Long Island with the stroke of her pen. Project Labor Agreements offer broad social and economic benefits protecting taxpayer money and lifting downward pressure on worker wages. A finalized agreement will provide DASNY with certainty and the ability to predict and control labor costs, something that will add tremendous value during these particularly volatile economic times.”

DASNY completes hundreds of millions of dollars of construction projects each year and is a critical partner in building lasting infrastructure projects that serve New Yorkers’ health, educational and human service needs. These projects help create jobs, support New York’s economy, bolster State institutions, and strengthen New York’s communities.