New York Governor Announces Appointments

Governor Hochul Announces New Administration Appointments

Governor Kathy Hochul announced new administration appointments.

“As we move our state forward, it is critical that we have the best and brightest team to help deliver real change for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “These outstanding individuals have a proven track record in public service and the skill and tenacity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of New Yorkers, and I look forward to continuing to tackle the state’s most pressing challenges head-on with them.”

Stacy Lynch has been appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor. Stacy has served in the Executive Chamber for nearly a year, first as Chief of Staff to the Lieutenant Governor and more recently as a Senior Advisor to the Governor. Previously, Stacy served as Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the New York City Mayor’s Office. In that role, she managed the relationships and interactions between City agencies and key community and government stakeholders while also spearheading Public Affairs for former First Lady Chirlane McCray. Having served at Mayor de Blasio’s Office for almost a decade, Stacy worked on a variety of projects, including distribution of PPE, developing the framework for the Sisters and Brothers Thrive program, identifying resources to keep the Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center open, and more. Stacy also founded and heads Daughters of the Movement in her spare time, which is a sisterhood of women who have come together to continue their legacies of service and commitment to the struggle towards justice and equality. Stacy received her Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University and a Bachelor of Arts from Hampton University.

Minelly De Coo has been appointed Deputy Director of Infrastructure. In this role, she leads statewide coordination and implementation of various Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded programs, as well as provides strategic support on priority construction projects. Prior to joining the State, Minelly served as Director of Capital Projects at the New York City Mayor’s Office, where she managed the delivery of complex, multi-stakeholder projects for the City. She began her career in engineering consulting working across a broad range of transit, bridge, and facility development projects. Minelly holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from NYU Tandon School of Engineering and a Master of Science in Sustainability Management from Columbia University.

Sita Fey has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Appointments and Human Resources. Sita most recently served as the Deputy Appointments Secretary. She joined the Executive Chamber as a Senior Advisor for the Executive Transition Team. Previously, Sita was the Director of Policy at the Department of Agriculture and Markets. She entered state government through the Empire State Fellows Program and served as a Senior Advisor to then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. Prior to state service, Sita was an educator and cultural change agent holding positions as a School Library Media Specialist at Cooperstown Central School, and an elementary teacher and afterschool program educator in the Oneonta City School District. A proud Oneonta resident, Sita is actively involved in her community and serves as Past Board President of Opportunities for Otsego. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education from SUNY Oneonta, a Master of Science in Information Science from The University at Albany, a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Cortland, and she has also studied Human Resources at Albany Law.

Nicole Migliore has been appointed Chief of Staff to the Director of State Operations. In this role, Nicole will support the Director of State Operations in managing 12 policy portfolio teams and more than 70 state agencies and authorities. Before joining the Executive Chamber, Nicole was the Deputy Campaign Manager on a New York City mayoral campaign and has previously served as a Policy and Intergovernmental Advisor in the New York City Mayor’s Office and as Chief of Staff to a New York State Assembly member’s Office. Nicole is a first-generation college graduate and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sustainable Development from Columbia University. She grew up and resides on Staten Island.

Edgar Santana has been appointed Deputy Secretary to the Governor. Edgar previously served as Director of Downstate Regional Affairs in the Executive Chamber. Prior to joining the Executive Chamber, he served as Director of Political and Governmental Affairs for the Laborers Eastern Region Organizing Fund. Earlier in his career, Edgar was the Deputy Executive Director for the New York State Democratic Committee and the Northeast Political Director for Hillary Clinton for President in 2008. Before his roles with New York State, Edgar has sat on various boards, serving as a Trustee for the Yonkers Board of Education and Co-Chair of the Westchester County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee. He received a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and a MBA from Fordham University. He also received a Master of Science Management Degree in Public Administration from Wilmington University, Wilson Graduate Center.

Todd Westhuis has been appointed Deputy Director of State Operations. Todd has served in several leadership positions in the public sector. Most recently, Todd was Chief of Staff at the New York State Department of Transportation. In this role, Todd helped manage an agency with staff of 8,200 providing oversight and guidance to support the operations. As Regional Director of the Hudson Valley, he served as the leader and administrator of NYSDOT’s largest region, and he was responsible for overseeing and managing NYSDOT programs in Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster Counties. In addition to his statewide roles, Todd has also served in the U.S. Army as a Cavalry Officer. He is an engineer by trade, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.