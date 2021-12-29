New York Governor Announces 13 New Testing Sites

ICYMI: Governor Hochul Announces 13 New State Testing Sites Across New York Amid Recent Surge in COVID-19 Cases
New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced 13 new State testing sites open today to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These sites are aimed providing additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. Sites open today, Wednesday, Dec. 29, but will close at 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day in observation of the holiday. Appointments can be made here.
“As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you’re sick, wear your mask, and if you haven’t yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible.”
A list of the new testing sites by region is available below:
Central New York
Moravia Fire Department
38 Keeler Street
Moravia, NY 13118
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Finger Lakes
SUNY Genesee Community College
Albion Campus Center
456 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Long Island
IBEW Local 25
370 Motor Parkway
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mohawk Valley
American Legion Post
86 West Main Street
Milford, NY 13807
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
New York City
Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th Street
New York, NY 10027
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street
Staten Island, NY 10304
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East
Bronx, NY 10451
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kings Plaza Mall
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
York College Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11451
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
North Country
Citizens Advocates
201 West Main Street
Malone, NY 12953
Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Maple Ridge Center
7421 East Road
Lowville, NY 13367
Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Southern Tier
Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café
1009 North Franklin Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Additional sites throughout the state are being planned as well, and information regarding these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find sites near them here.