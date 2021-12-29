New York Governor Announces 13 New Testing Sites

ICYMI: Governor Hochul Announces 13 New State Testing Sites Across New York Amid Recent Surge in COVID-19 Cases

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced 13 new State testing sites open today to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These sites are aimed providing additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. Sites open today, Wednesday, Dec. 29, but will close at 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day in observation of the holiday. Appointments can be made here.

“As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you’re sick, wear your mask, and if you haven’t yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible.”

A list of the new testing sites by region is available below:

Central New York

Moravia Fire Department

38 Keeler Street

Moravia, NY 13118

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Finger Lakes

SUNY Genesee Community College

Albion Campus Center

456 West Avenue

Albion, NY 14411

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mohawk Valley

American Legion Post

86 West Main Street

Milford, NY 13807

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Country

Citizens Advocates

201 West Main Street

Malone, NY 12953

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Center

7421 East Road

Lowville, NY 13367

Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café

1009 North Franklin Street

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additional sites throughout the state are being planned as well, and information regarding these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find sites near them here.