New York Governor: $230 Million For Food Assistance

Governor Hochul Announces $230 Million In Additional Food Assistance for New Yorkers in December

Supplements Bring More Than $2.4 Billion in Additional Food Benefits in 2021

All SNAP Households to Receive the Maximum Level of Food Benefits

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in SNAP—including those already at the maximum level of benefits—will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, bringing in roughly $230 million in federal funding into the state’s economy this month and more than $2.4 billion since January.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to put food on the table,” Governor Hochul said. “Now more than ever, we must take steps to eradicate food insecurity. These additional funds for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the cold winter months when household budgets are already stretched thin.”

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP – a federally funded program administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted by the end of the day today, Dec. 21. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between today and the end of the month.

Struggling New Yorkers continue to rely heavily on SNAP as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life. As of October 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households receiving SNAP throughout the state, totaling more than 2.77 million New Yorkers.

OTDA Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara Guinn said, “New Yorkers continue to struggle amid the economic fallout from the global health crisis, as evidenced by the nearly 1.6 million households relying on food benefits to make ends meet. These supplemental benefits continue to play an integral role in helping to reduce food insecurity across the state, while also providing a much-needed boost to New York’s economy.”

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

Every dollar invested in food benefits can generate up to $1.54 in economic activity, according to a federal study quantifying the impact of SNAP on the U.S. economy. The study also found that an additional $1 billion invested in new SNAP benefits could support roughly 13,560 jobs nationwide.

Find more information on the emergency supplemental SNAP benefits, including answers to frequently asked questions, here. New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.