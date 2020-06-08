New York Gov. Cuomo Announces Statewide Landmarks Lit Blue and Gold and Projected ‘New York Tough’ in Honor of New Yorkers’ Work to Flatten the Curve of the COVID-19 Virus

(STL.News) – Governor Cuomo: “The extraordinary bravery and discipline of New Yorkers has been on display throughout this extremely challenging period in our history, and thanks to their efforts, we didn’t just flatten the curve—we bent it. In light of that, we’ve lit landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of the people who’ve personified, for this nation and for the world, what it means to be New York Tough.”

Yesterday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced landmarks across the state would be lit in blue and gold and would project ‘New York Tough’ in honor of New Yorkers’ work to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus.

The landmarks that were lit include:

One World Trade Center

Grand Central Terminal Bridge

Rockefeller Center

Corning Tower

Utica State Office Building

Kosciuszko Bridge

H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building

New York State Education Department Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

Olympic Ski Jumps

Olympic Center

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

