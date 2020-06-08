New York Gov. Cuomo Announces MTA is Accelerating Construction on $2 Billion in Capital Projects

( STL.News ) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the MTA is accelerating construction on $2 billion in capital projects during this period of reduced ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects include:

Governor Cuomo also announced the launch of the ‘It’s Up to Us, New York’ Campaign on MTA buses and trains and billboards across the region as well as on billboards throughout the state and through an integrated social media campaign to remind New Yorkers to do their part to continue fighting the COVID-19 virus. The Governor also reminded New Yorkers that masks are mandatory when riding public transportation systems and that New Yorkers should follow all guidelines and protocols when riding, including maintaining social distancing to the extent possible, using hand sanitizer and observing decal guidance.

The Governor also announced that as New York City reopens today, the MTA is continuing to take unprecedented steps to keep riders and workers safe, including cleaning and disinfecting trains and buses daily – the largest and most innovative cleaning effort in its history. Since May 6th, the MTA has performed 30,000 station cleanings and disinfections and 500,000 subway car cleanings and disinfections. The MTA is also piloting the use of proven UV light technology to clean subway cars and crew facilities.

The Governor also announced the state is deploying over one million masks, as well as 25,000 gallons and 500,000 2-oz. bottles of sanitizer to the MTA for reopening.