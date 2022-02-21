New York – Funding to Assist AAC Organizations

Governor Hochul Announces Funding to Assist Asian American Community Organizations Across New York State

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in awards for organizations providing services to Asian American communities that were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding, allocated in the FY 2021-22 budget, will be distributed to community-based groups through the Asian American Federation (AAF), the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF), and the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC), as well as other organizations. There will be a focus on community programs and providers that bring services and supportive programs directly to New York’s Asian American communities. This will be the largest investment in the Asian American community in New York State history.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on so many vulnerable and marginalized communities across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The Asian American community was especially hard hit, not only by the virus, but by an increase in hate and violent crimes. With this $10 million in funding, we are sending a strong message that hate has no home here, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers in the Asian American community. My administration is laser focused on continuing to help communities that have for too long been forgotten, not only as we recover from this pandemic, but for years to come.”

The Asian American Federation (AAF) will receive a total of $6.8 million in funding intended to reinforce the community support offered by a network of organizations that have witnessed a sudden increase in demand for services due to the pandemic. AAF will direct the funding to 59 community organizations listed below that provide direct services, case management, and mental health support that serve Asian New Yorkers throughout New York State. In addition, the New York State Assembly is directing $1.4 million in Legislative aid to another 40 organizations that serve a wide array of communities in New York. The following organizations will receive aid from AAF:

A Place for Kids

Academy of Medical & Public Health Services

Adhikaar for Human Rights and Social Justice

Arab American Association of New York

Arab-American Family Support Center

Asian American Arts Alliance

Asian American Community Empowerment

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund

Asian Americans for Equality

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs

Bridges From Borders

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association

Brooklyn Community Improvement Association

Burmese Community Services

Caribbean Equality Project

Center for the Integration and Advancement of New Americans

Chhaya Community Development Corporation

Chinatown Partnership LDC

Chinatown YMCA

Chinese American IPA

Chinese American Social Services Center

Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association

Chinese Progressive Association

Chinese-American Family Alliance for Mental Health

CMP

Council of Peoples Organization

Damayan Migrant Workers Association

Desis Rising Up and Moving

Garden of Hope

Hamilton-Madison House

Homecrest Community Services

Immigrant Social Services

India Home

Jahajee Sisters

Japanese American Association of New York

Japanese American Social Services, Inc.

Karen Society of Buffalo

Korean American Family Service Center

Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York

Laal NYC

Mekong Center NYC

Midtown Utica Community Center

Migrant Center

MinKwon Center

Refugees Helping Refugees

Sakhi for South Asian Women

Sapna NYC

Sikh Coalition

South Asian Council for Social Service

South Asian Youth Action

Turning Point for Women and Families

United Chinese Association of Brooklyn

Womankind (formerly NYAWC)

Women for Afghan Women

YWCA of Queens

The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families will receive over $1 million, and they will be partnering with a host of organizations — including Apex for Youth, the Arab American Family Support Center, Asian Americans for Equality, Chinese-American Planning Council, South Asian Youth Action! Korean American Family Service Center, MinKwon Center for Community Action, and Mekong NYC — to enhance youth and young adult services targeting Asian American communities by focusing on social emotional development and mental well-being.

The Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC), a social services organization that creates positive social change, will receive almost $700,000 to help empower Asian American, immigrant, and low-income communities in New York City by ensuring they have equitable access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive. The funding will support CPC’s culturally competent, linguistically appropriate community services and programs to improve the social determinants of health for children, youth, students, families, and seniors. Through this initiative, they will expand public access to resources, expand workforce service, enhance wrap-around case management and expand early childhood development.