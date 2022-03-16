New York – Federal Broadband Affordability Program

Governor Hochul Announces 100,000 Families Have Joined Federal Broadband Affordability Program

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than 100,000 additional qualifying families have enrolled in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program since New York launched a multi-agency broadband outreach initiative to spur enrollment. The federal program provides discounts of up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible low-income families.

“The past two years have reminded us how crucial reliable and affordable broadband is, so we can stay connected to family, work, school and healthcare services,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud of the collaboration of our state agencies and our partnership with the federal government to bring broadband across the state, and am committed to continuing these efforts to connect all New Yorkers.”

As a direct result of a multi-agency, multi-pronged outreach effort led by the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS), the state continues to increase the number of eligible enrollees daily. With over 715,000 households receiving the monthly subsidy as of March 14, 2022, New York leads among the four largest states with nearly 40 percent enrollment. The campaign, which launched in early January, started with less than 30 percent of eligible households enrolled. The eligible families that have just joined will receive approximately $36 million, bringing the total annual subsidies to more than $250 million.

DPS CEO Rory M. Christian said, “Outreach and consumer advocacy is a priority for the state, and I am pleased with the success of this outreach initiative that will help ensure that all income-eligible New Yorkers will have access to high-speed internet at a reasonable price.”

DPS, in coordination with other public-facing state agencies and internet service providers, leads the statewide, all-of-government awareness and marketing campaign under the Governor’s ConnectALL initiative to increase enrollment among eligible New Yorkers.

New York State agencies involved in the broadband outreach initiative and their efforts include: