New York – Cooper Vision to Expand at Monroe County

Governor Hochul Announces Cooper Vision Will Invest $62 Million to Expand Operations at Two Monroe County Locations Creating More Than 170 New Jobs

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Cooper Vision will expand operations at two separate locations in Monroe County, creating to up to 173 new jobs. Citing an increase in global demand for its contact lenses and a growing product portfolio, the company will invest more than $38 million to significantly renovate its current facility and expand, by 150,000 square feet, its packaging and distribution facility on Thruway Park Drive in West Henrietta. The company will also complete a $24 million renovation of its manufacturing operations on North Road in Scottsville to better accommodate current and future product growth. The West Henrietta project will be completed by the summer of 2023. The updated manufacturing facility is also expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

“Cooper Vision has long been an important economic driver for Monroe County and the surrounding communities by providing quality jobs for hard-working New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “By supporting the company’s investments in the Finger Lakes, we continue to demonstrate New York’s steadfast commitment to fostering the growth of innovative businesses that will help move the Finger Lakes forward for generations to come.”

The West Henrietta center processes and ships nearly one billion contact lenses each year to customers in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets. As a part of its commitment to workforce health and safety, environmental responsibility, and renewable energy, Cooper Vision also plans to seek Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification as part of the expansion. Currently, all the company’s facilities across the Greater Rochester region are powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Founded in 1980, Cooper Vision, a division of Cooper Companies, is the 2nd largest manufacturer of contact lenses in the world. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses, available in more than 130 countries, that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. The company conducts extensive ongoing research and development in optical and collaborates closely with eye care professionals who help to identify the evolving needs of contact lens wearers around the world. In September of 2021 Cooper Vision was named as one of Fortune’s best large workplaces in manufacturing and production.

The company’s current local workforce includes more than 1,000 employees at its corporate offices in Victor, Ontario County, at the manufacturing facility in Scottsville and the packaging and distribution center in West Henrietta. Globally, Cooper Vision employs more than 12,000.

Cooper Vision, a division of Cooper Companies, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of contact lenses. Learn more about Cooper Vision at www.coopervision.com.

Cooper Companies is a global medical device company that operates through two business units, Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. Learn more about Cooper Companies at www.coopercos.com.

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture and food production, and advanced manufacturing. Now, the region is accelerating Finger Lakes Forward with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative. The State’s $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion – and the region’s plan, as submitted, projects up to 8,200 new jobs.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York’s chief economic development agency (www.esd.ny.gov). The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of “I LOVE NEW YORK,” the State’s iconic tourism brand.