New York: Confirmation of Parks Administration Nominees

Governor Hochul Announces Confirmation of Parks Administration Nominees by Senate

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the confirmation of new parks administration nominees by the Senate.

“New York has a wealth of parks and nature trails all across the state, and it deserves strong, experienced leaders who will work tirelessly to make sure visitors from all across the country will be able to appreciate the natural beauty that our parks provide,” Governor Hochul said. “From Niagara Falls to Montauk Point, our State Parks and Historic Sites are a treasure that every New Yorker should be able to enjoy, and I look forward to these nominees building on our efforts to modernize our parks system and improve services.”

Raul “Rocci” Aguirre has been confirmed to serve on the Saratoga-Capital District State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission. Currently, Mr. Aguirre is the Deputy Executive Director at the Adirondack Council. As Deputy Director, Mr. Aguirre serves as the Chief Operating Officer and works across the organization to support growth of the Council’s positive statewide conservation impact. Located in Elizabethtown, New York the Adirondack Council is a trusted partner in protecting the wilderness, clean air, and clean water of the Adirondack Park and working to ensure a green New York. Prior to joining, Mr. Aguirre was a Senior Conservation Project Manager at Monadnock Conservancy in Keene NH. Aguirre began his career with the National Park Service as a Park Ranger. Mr. Aguirre is a proud SUNY Cortland graduate, and then received his Masters of Science in Resource Management and Conservation at Antioch University New England. Mr. Aguirre will be the sole Latino voice on this board.

Kathryn Flacke Muncil has been confirmed to serve on the Lake George Park Commission. Ms. Muncil is the CEO and Chairman of the Board for the Fort William Henry Corporation in Lake George, NY. Ms. Muncil has held this position since 2003, after having spent 10 years as CFO. In addition to this role, Ms. Muncilis active in her community by serving on the Warren County Economic Development Corporation Board, Warren County Tourism and Economic Development Community Committee, was a founding member of the French and Indian War Society at Lake George.

Michael J. Chavoustie has been confirmed to serve on the Thousands Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission. Mr. Chavoustieoperates two small business’s in North Country, New York (Jefferson County). He is the owner of French Town Market, and Cup of Joy Cafe. These businesses are located in Cape Vincent, New York. In addition to his businesses, Mr. Chavoustiesupports his local community where he served as President of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce for twelve years. Mr. Chavoustie is also a member of the County Ethics Committee, and local waterfront development steering committee. Mr. Chavoustie is a graduate of SUNY Canton.

Samika Sullivan has been confirmed to serve on the Niagara Frontier State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission. Ms. Sullivan is currently serving as the Director of the Packard Court Community Center for the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, where she has worked since 2013. Ms. Sullivan has had an extensive career in Western New York working for: Planned Parenthood, Project W.I.S.E., Niagara County Youth Bureau, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, St Augustine Center, and Child and Family Services. Ms. Sullivan resides in Niagara Falls.

Linda Tarrant Reid has been confirmed to serve on the Taconic State Park, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Commission. Ms. Tarrant-Reid is the Executive Director of the Lincoln Park Conservancy whose mission is to educate, and celebrate the rich history of the Lincoln Avenue corridor and beyond. Ms. Tarrant-Reid has been the garden administrator for “grow! Lincoln Park Community Garden” since 2011 when she established the community garden in Lincoln Park in New Rochelle to memorialize the 50th anniversary of the struggle by the parents and students to desegregate Lincoln Elementary School in 1961. The 10,000 sf urban farm is located in Lincoln Park on the former campus of the school, in the heart of the second largest city in Westchester County. Harvard University, and Columbia University, Iona College use Ms. Tarrant Reid’s urban garden as a basis of their courses on urban landscape and sustainability. Ms. Tarrant is also a published author having written, “Discovering Black America: From the Age of Exploration to the 21st Century”.