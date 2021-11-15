New York: Completion of Resiliency Project along Lake Ontario

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $7.58 Million Resiliency Project along Lake Ontario Waterfront in Wayne County

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project in the village of Sodus Point, Wayne County. The village is a popular destination for boaters, drawing visitors from across the state. The completed $7.58 million REDI grant-funded project at Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street will protect public areas, businesses, and homes from future flooding and provide additional recreational opportunities, safeguarding this community’s critical tourist industry.

“New York State is committed to boosting resilient infrastructure that will help prevent flooding in our waterfront communities,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street resiliency project in the village of Sodus Point will increase flood protection measures and enhance shoreline resilience to help protect businesses and residents and enhance public safety. Improved infrastructure is critical to enhancing quality of life and safety and advances our efforts to build back better and strengthen the economy for the future.”

The village of Sodus Point completed the Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street flood mitigation efforts with Department of State oversight. The project replaced and expanded stormwater infrastructure along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street to alleviate flood risk and improve water quality in Sodus Bay. The new system will convey stormwater to outlets with gate valves, which will reduce the amount of sediment and debris entering the bay. In addition, the project installed permanent pumps to handle stormwater during severe weather events accompanied by high water levels in Lake Ontario.

The project also includes a seawall along Wickham Boulevard to protect the roadway from wave impact on the shoreline. The seawall will provide a new sitting area for visitors to stop and admire the scenic view of Sodus Bay. Additional upgrades include new pavements, gutters, curbs, and sidewalks to improve connectivity between the businesses and residential neighborhoods, promoting active transportation and enhancing pedestrians’ experience.

Governor Hochul also announced today the start of construction of the third of four projects awarded to the village of Sodus Point. Lakestones Drive is located along the southern shore of Lake Ontario. High water levels and waves driven by severe storms have caused extensive erosion along the shoreline and nearby properties, endangering homes and inundating area sanitary sewers. The REDI Commission awarded the village $342,000 to help address shoreline erosion and to fortify wastewater infrastructure west of and along Lakestones Drive. This project includes reconstructing the sanitary sewer main further back from the shoreline and stabilizing approximately 290 feet of adjacent Lake Ontario shoreline by installing a large armor stone rock revetment. These efforts will bolster the village’s past flood mitigation efforts, including the placement of riprap, stone rubble, and concrete barriers, to protect the shoreline from further erosion and prevent the sanitary sewer main from collapsing.

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 83 projects in the design phase, 21 projects in the construction phase, and 30 projects completed.