New York – Breastfeeding Accommodations at Airports

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Support New Parents by Requiring Breastfeeding Accommodations at Airports

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.3866/A.7813) to support new parents traveling in New York by requiring certain airports to provide a space for breastfeeding people away from public view. This bill amends current Public Health Law to ensure there are nursing-friendly airports that have lactation accommodations behind the airport security screening area.

“One of the biggest challenges for new parents is finding a space to feed their children,” Governor Hochul said. “This is a fight that many have had to deal with for many years, and only recently have they been able to secure the rights and accommodations that they deserve. By signing this into law, we will continue to make New York a better place to safely and securely raise young children.”

Far too many public places lack appropriate accommodations for people who breastfeed to feed their children. This law builds on major actions taken in New York State to support new parents, including establishing lactation rooms in places of employment and public facilities, which allow parents to nurse their children and pump breast milk.

State Senator Timothy M. Kennedy said, “This bill was created, as many bills are, after a conversation with a constituent of mine, who realized a gap in services for New York’s mothers. As a working mom who traveled often for her job, Rachel Jackson found little to no accommodations in airports for breastfeeding moms. We drafted this legislation collaboratively to change that. This bill advanced with the support of many partners, including John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and the many mothers across New York who believed in the impact it would have on families statewide. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law, ensuring that moms have options on the go – and that they don’t have to choose between their careers and raising a healthy baby.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, “By providing a designated, non-bathroom space in airports people to breastfeed, pump or feed their infants, we are perpetuating healthy parenting practices. Proper nutrition is essential for a child’s development, especially during an infant’s first year. I thank Governor Hochul for supporting this legislation. This is a big step forward for New Yorkers who are traveling and working at airports, and it will ensure that families receive the necessary accommodations even when traveling the world.”