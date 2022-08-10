New York: $86 Million Affordable Housing in Bronx

Governor Hochul Announces Construction to Begin on $86 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx

Baez Place Will Create 154 New Affordable Apartments in Claremont, Including 86 with Support Services for People Experiencing Homelessness

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on Baez Place, an $86 million affordable housing development in the Claremont section of the Bronx. Baez Place will feature 154 affordable homes, including 86 with on-site support services for people experiencing homelessness.

“We’re tackling housing insecurity and homelessness head-on with this project that will deliver high-quality, affordable homes to New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This development on Baez Place in The Bronx will uplift the entire community with more than 150 units of housing as well as wraparound services for seniors and people experiencing homelessness, the latest effort from our $25 billion housing plan to unlock opportunity and give families a safe, stable place to call home.”

Baez Place is part of Governor Hochul’s sweeping plans to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. In the FY 2023 State Budget, the Governor introduced and successfully secured a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

Baez Place consists of 105 studio, 21 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, and six three-bedroom apartments. The apartments will be affordable to households with incomes between 30 and 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

Supportive services and rental subsidies will be funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

Community Access Inc., also the project’s developer, will provide on-site social services that will include individual counseling, self-help groups, structured group activities, harm-reduction services, linkages with community mental health and health care providers, medication management assistance, and employment referrals.

Additional services focused on senior tenants will include individual support and linkages to services by a dedicated Senior Advocate, and on-site primary care services provided by a physician or nurse practitioner under contract to Community Access.

Residential amenities at Baez Place will include a community room with a commercial kitchen, computer room, laundry room, exercise room, and 24/7 front desk security. Each apartment will be equipped with free broadband internet access. Residents will have the opportunity to participate in urban agriculture in the outdoor green space and in a greenhouse located on the top floor of the building.

The neighborhood area in the immediate vicinity of the development offers a diverse mix of park and recreational spaces, places of worship, health care facilities, schools, and various eateries. The site is adjacent to Richman (Echo) Park to the north and near MTA bus stops, the subway stops for the B and D lines, and the Metro North Harlem line Tremont station.

State financing for Baez Place Apartments includes $17.6 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, Federal Low-Income Tax Credits that will generate $38.7 million in equity and $12 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is providing $7 million through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Baez Place continues our pursuit to increase affordable housing supply in the Bronx by adding 154 apartments in a building designed to provide a comfortable and active environment for families, seniors, and individuals struggling with homelessness. This innovative development exemplifies Governor Hochul’s commitment to invest in housing that is not only affordable, but improves the lives of residents by offering free internet, ample outdoor space, and access to public transit, schools, amenities, and healthcare. And with the help of our partners at Community Access Inc., Baez Place has the ability to transform lives and build a stronger and more successful community.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “New Yorkers with a serious mental illness often find themselves and their families facing housing instability as a result of their condition. Permanent supportive housing, like the dozens of new units Baez Place will soon offer, will provides the services these individuals and families need to remain safely housed in an independent setting. Governor Hochul’s continued effort to expand permanent supportive housing throughout our state demonstrates her resolve to ensure all New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable homes.”

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Ann Sullivan said, “Governor Hochul’s historic housing plan and her commitment to supportive housing have provided thousands of New Yorkers living with mental illness safe and stable homes, which is a critically important component of their recovery. Baez Place will be a beautiful addition to the Mount Hope neighborhood, and will give vulnerable people in the Bronx the opportunity to live and thrive in their own community.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “The groundbreaking of the Baez Place Apartments in Mount Hope represents a much-needed addition to the affordable housing stock in The Bronx. This new development will provide Medicaid recipient seniors and homeless individuals with an affordable, sustainable place to live while connecting them to critical supportive services. I commend the State and nonprofit partners for working together and investing in critical housing projects like this for the Bronx.”

Assembly member Yudelka Tapia said, “Homelessness because of lack of affordable housing and mental illness is a big crisis in New York City. With more than 90,000 men, women and children in New York State experiencing homelessness, this is a monumental humanity crisis that need immediate action. This new supportive-affordable housing development will serve them, our low-income families, individuals living with mental health illness, and seniors our most vulnerable population. Thank you to Community Access, for their commitment and dedication to serve the most in need in our communities. Baez Place and its 154 apartment units comes to offer some form of hope to all of those who are in need of assistance.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Advocating for affordable housing that benefits all New Yorkers is a top priority in my Administration and we are thrilled that the Baez Place development fits within this model of bringing housing equity and fairness to those that need it the most. With 154 units, 86 set aside for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, we can be certain that our most vulnerable residents will now have access to safe, clean, and healthy living environments in our borough. I want to thank Community Access, New York State Homes & Community Renewal, and everyone else involved in bringing this project into fruition and for fighting for housing equity.”

Community Access CEO Cal Hedigan said, “We are enormously proud to be beginning construction on Baez Place, Community Access’ 21st affordable and supportive housing development in the city — and our 10th in the Bronx. As we have recognized these last 2+ COVID years – having a stable home is an essential component of individual well-being. For people who are unhoused, it can mean the difference between life and death. Baez Place will bring us one step closer to our ambitious real estate development goal of developing 1,000 new units of affordable and supportive housing. We applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing New York’s affordable housing crisis.”