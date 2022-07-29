New York – $21.1 Million Project For Warren County

Governor Hochul Announces $21.1 Million Project Underway to Replace Adirondack Northway Bridges in Warren County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a $21.1 million project is underway to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George, Warren County. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23 with a single structure that will enhance safety and improve travel and resiliency along a vital artery for the flow of people and commerce in the North Country and Adirondacks. The new bridge will be constructed between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years, helping to ensure that this essential north-south route remains open and accessible for decades to come.

“We are are laser focused on rebuilding our infrastructure and ensuring that our transportation network remains safe — helping boost our economy and allowing communities to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will improve travel on a critically important thoroughfare in the North Country and help keep New Yorkers, visitors and commerce on the move for decades to come.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul is making unprecedented investments in infrastructure across New York that will help bring people together and fuel the economic growth that will allow our communities to prosper. The Northway is an economic engine that helps drive commerce for the North Country, Capital Region and beyond, so it is imperative that we do all we can to make sure this vital roadway is ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century, allowing people and goods to get where they need to go safely and efficiently.”

The section of the Northway between Lake George and Warrensburg, as well as U.S. Route 9, are important corridors for travel to and within the North Country and the Adirondacks. This new bridge will help facilitate travel for local residents, visitors and businesses between Warren County and neighboring communities. Farther afield, the Northway is a vital international connection with Canada, and serves interstate and inter-regional traffic as well.

The new bridge will be a 323-foot-long, two-span, steel multi-girder bridge with a concrete deck. It will have a vertical clearance of a minimum of 49-feet-6 inches above U.S. Route 9.

Constructing the new bridge between the existing structures will allow two out of the three travel lanes in each direction to be maintained during most of the project, although additional, periodic lane reductions may be necessary at times. In spring 2023, northbound traffic will be shifted onto the new structure and the existing northbound bridge will be demolished so that the remainder of the new bridge can be constructed in that footprint. Southbound Northway traffic will then be shifted onto the new bridge at the project’s completion in summer 2024.

While work is underway on the Northway, the speed limit on the Interstate has been reduced to 55 mph approaching and within the work zone, and motorists are urged to move over, merge early, slow down and drive responsibly. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Traffic on U.S. Route 9 underneath the bridges has also been reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by traffic signals.

State Senator Dan Stec said, “The plan to replace the Adirondack Northway bridges over Route 9 are an essential project. The Lake George area is a major tourist attraction and economic engine for our region and it’s vital to ensure traveling here is safe and accessible. Shoring up its infrastructure and replacing the bridges will make it easier for locals and visitors to come to our communities and take advantage of all our region has to offer.”

Assemblymember Matthew Simpson said, “The replacement of the Northway bridges over Route 9 in the town of Lake George is a welcome project that will greatly improve the safety of our residents and many visitors to the North Country for several years to come. The affected location has seen many accidents over the years and I’m excited to see that it’s being replaced.”

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.