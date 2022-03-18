New York – $1 Million Opioid Treatment Program Services

Governor Hochul Announces Availability of Up to $1 Million to Expand Opioid Treatment Program Services in New York State

Up to $1 Million Will Be Awarded to Existing Opioid Treatment ProgramProviders to Establish Additional Locations Outside of Their Main Facilities

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $1 million in funding for Opioid Treatment Program Providers to establish additional locations outside of their current facilities. This initiative is designed to help bring these services to currently underserved locations, and to address the growing need for OTP services across New York State.

“The addiction and overdose crisis is personal to me and my family. Treatment should always be accessible for New Yorkers struggling with addiction,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is fully committed to helping expand and enhance treatment services, and ensure that everyone trapped in a vicious cycle of substance use through no fault of their own, including those in underserved locations, are able to receive the support they need and deserve.”

Office of Addiction Services And Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said, “Treatment and other resources offered by opioid treatment programs in New York State are vital in addressing the ongoing overdose crisis and saving lives. Treatment is safe, effective, and life-saving, and with this funding we are helping more people across the state access the care that they need.”

Up to five currently operating OTP providers will receive one-time awards of up to $200,000 to establish additional OTP locations. These facilities are established as part of an existing OASAS-certified OTP but are not in the same location, and there are no minimum or maximum distance requirements from the original OTP. Funding awarded can be used for building repairs and maintenance, including renovations, medical supplies and equipment, and furniture.

Funding is being provided through the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention & Treatment Block Grant Supplemental award and is being administered through the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports. The RFA for this project and other information is available here.

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “We need to keep expanding access to substance use disorder treatment and break down barriers to safeguard residents, especially those in underserved neighborhoods with unconscionably high opioid overdose rates. This increased funding will begin to make a difference, and I appreciate Gov. Hochul’s steadfast leadership and support in this regard.”

New York State has instituted an aggressive, multi-pronged approach to addressing the overdose epidemic, and created a nation-leading continuum of addiction care with full prevention, treatment, and recovery services. We have worked to expand access to traditional services, including crisis services, inpatient, outpatient, and residential treatment programs, as well as medication to treat addiction, and mobile treatment and transportation services.

Governor Hochul was a member of the NYS Heroin and Opioid Task Force, which in 2016, recommended new, non-traditional services, including recovery centers, youth clubhouses, expanded peer services, and open access centers, which provide immediate assessments and referrals to care. These services have since been established in numerous communities around the state and have helped people in need access care closer to where they live.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov.