New woke Parliament security rules require staff to say if their father is a man or woman

WOKE security rules in Parliament now require staff to say if their father is a man or a woman.

People applying for a Westminster pass must describe the gender of both their “birth” parents.

2Woke security rules in Parliament now require staff to say if their father is a man or a womanCredit: Rex

2Ex-minister Brendan Clarke-Smith described the security checks as ‘woke nonsense’

The choices on the vetting forms are female, male or “other” and there is no option to ignore the question.

One Commons staffer told the Mail: “I found it baffling to be asked what gender my birth father is when completing the parliamentary security vetting form.”

Ex-minister Brendan Clarke-Smith described the security checks as “woke nonsense”.

The Sun revealed earlier this year that Parliament could get dim lighting, calming music and even fish tanks to stop snowflake MPs and visitors getting overwhelmed.

A Parliament spokesman said: “Parliament has a range of robust security vetting procedures, based on good practice and ensuring a consistent approach, however we do not comment on the specifics of our security processes.”