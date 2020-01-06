New to the US: A Home Resilient to Natural Disasters Unveiled by Sekisui House, Woodside Homes, Hanley Wood

LAS VEGAS (STL.News) – Japan’s largest homebuilding company, Sekisui House, its wholly-owned subsidiary U.S. builder Woodside Homes, and construction industry analyst firm Hanley Wood today unveiled the BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home outside Las Vegas to coincide with the start of CES 2020. The project showcases Sekisui House’s proprietary design and construction systems and techniques that are unlike any the U.S. homebuilding industry has ever used.

“Innovation in the U.S. homebuilding industry has been stalled for more than 50 years, and that has created an ever-widening gap between what homebuyers want and what the industry can deliver,” explains John McManus, vice president and editorial director of the residential group at Hanley Wood. “We’re providing a complete model that U.S. architects, designers, builders and their partners can use to close that gap.”

Faster, More Precise, More Resilient

The BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home is in Howard Hughes Corp.’s west-Las Vegas master planned community of Summerlin. Among its many stand-out features is Sekisui House’s unique SHAWOOD post and beam framework system that allows for a simpler, faster and more precise building process. The SHAWOOD system enables builders to construct a stronger, more resilient structure compared to the typical American house, and significantly shorten the construction timetable.

The SHAWOOD system and other Sekisui House proprietary methods and materials, including a fire-resistant porcelain siding, have been proven effective at protecting homes from some of history’s worst natural disasters.

For example,177,488 Sekisui House-built homes were in the area later affected by the 9.0 magnitude Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded to hit Japan. The earthquake, and the enormous tsunami waves it created, caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, prompting the World Bank to designate it as the world’s costliest natural disaster ever. Yet, not a single Sekisui House structure in the areas affected by the earthquake and aftershocks was fully, or even partially, destroyed.

“Over the last two years, the U.S. federal government has paid out over $220 billion in home insurance claims resulting from wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters – more than the previous 20 years combined,” said Joel Abney, National Vice President of Operations for Woodside Homes. “The BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home provides U.S. companies with a template for how to build houses that are significantly more resistant to Mother Nature’s forces than the traditional American stick frame structure.”

But it’s not only the home’s physical attributes that make it unique.

Improving Society Through Housing

Sekisui House, Woodside and Hanley Wood have embraced the ancient Japanese philosophy of chōwa – “the spirit of life balance, harmony and connection to nature”.

The project incorporates Sekisui House’s latest advancements in materials selection, construction processes, thermal insulation, air quality management and technology integration to create a health and wellness-focused environment, and a more sustainable footprint.

“The BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home reflects our company’s guiding principle to improve society through housing,” says Norio Adachi, Marketing General Manager at Sekisui House. “That has informed all the homes we have built around the world, and this project marks our entry into the North American markets. We’re showing companies how they can meet American homebuyers’ desire for new homes that support health and well-being, highlighting the balance between indoor living and outdoor life, technology and privacy, comfort and simplicity, and themselves and their communities.”

A New Way to Build Homes

The BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home unites an international design, development, and construction team and introduces several new technologies and methodologies to North America-based home building enterprises, including:

Factory-made, then shipped: All structural components, the entire exterior wall system, and exterior cladding were manufactured to precise, within-millimeter accuracy in Sekisui House’s Kanto factory north of Tokyo, and shipped to the U.S.

Pre-site engineering and design: The SHAWOOD post-and-beam style structure undergoes a rigorous, proprietary pre-site engineering, design, and manufacturing process that makes assembly easier, faster and more accurate compared to traditional building processes. This ensures on-site workers do not need specialized skill sets, and consistently high quality.

Proprietary foundation system: The foundation follows another proprietary system by Sekisui House and is square to within five-millimeter accuracy from the northwest corner of the foundation to the southeast corner, the entire 128-foot breadth of the home as well as the 66-foot depth.

Modern Japanese aesthetic: This home introduces principles of Japanese architecture and design adapted to U.S. dimensions, sensibility, and values: a marriage of simplicity, seamless indoor-and-outdoor living, and sanctuary.

Cutting-edge smart home technologies: The long list includes the seamless integration of GE Monogram appliances into the cabinetry to provide sleek, uninterrupted lines throughout the entire kitchen. The bathrooms and kitchen feature Kohler voice-activated sink faucets and shower heads. The home also includes Delos’ DARWIN™ Home Wellness Intelligence network. It is a system of technologies and solutions designed to help improve sleep quality, increase performance and enhance overall health and well-being.

Healthy air system: The DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence network also features recessed air quality sensors to monitor indoor air pollutants. The home also includes Panasonic Cosmos™ Healthy Home System which is the first connected IAQ System that automatically manages indoor air quality 24/7 to maintain a healthy environment for all family members, of all ages.

Environmental sustainability: Builders can adhere to good sustainability practices during all phases of construction, and the home achieves net zero energy consumption.

BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home Project Partners

BUILDER

Sekisui House

Woodside Homes

KTGY Architecture + Planning

L.R. Nelson Consulting Engineers

Ryan-Young Interior Design

Summers/Murphy & Partners Landscape Design

Howard Hughes Corporation

BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home Project Sponsors

Title

Delos

Founding

BMC

Daikin

Monogram

Alliance

Boral Roof

Kohler

Kwikset

Square D by Schneider Electric

Viega

Zillow New Construction

Supporting

ACPI

BIMaire

Daltile

Icynene Lapolla

Panasonic

iDevices

Aquor Water Systems

Resideo

Organized Living

Shaw Floors

IAPMO

More Information and Media Briefings

Media tours of the BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home can be scheduled by contacting Actual Agency (TeamChowa2020@actual.agency) For more information about the home, please visit the BUILDER Chōwa Concept Home site.

About Sekisui House

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of world’s largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2 million homes. Based in Osaka, Sekisui House has over 200 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, over 20,000 employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With “Love of Humanity” as its Corporate Philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy homes with more than 40,000 built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, China, Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom. http://www.sekisuihouse.co.jp/english/index.html

About Woodside Homes

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Woodside Homes is one of America’s top 30 homebuilders and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sekisui House. The company has built more than 40,000 homes across the western US, with current operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah — earning the trust and confidence of families who seek the very most from their homeownership experience. http://www.woodsidehomes.com

About BUILDER

Published by Hanley Wood, BUILDER is the leading brand in residential construction and serves as the magazine of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). For more than three decades, BUILDER has provided essential news, information, and resources about products, technologies, trends, regulatory requirements, and best practices to help home building professionals navigate challenges for success. With an integrated media platform encompassing print, online, and in-person, BUILDER is a trusted source for top builders, architects, and other industry professionals across the country.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood, represents the housing industry’s leading provider of rich data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry’s top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction. With products and services geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders, and financial institutions, we provide innovative solutions to maximize opportunities in today’s real estate development landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.hanleywood.com.