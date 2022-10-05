New Study Names Gameta as the Gamefi Project With Highest Monthly Subscribers

The latest data from Coin 98 Analytics shows the Web3 gaming platform Gameta as the top-ranked gamefi (the intersection of gaming and finance) project after it garnered 1.85 million recorded subscribers by September 28. The data also shows that the top five gamefi projects alone accounted for more than 70% of September’s total gamefi subscribers in the top 20.

Most Popular Project on the BNB Chain

According to Coin 98 Analytics’ latest rankings of the leading gamefi projects, Gameta, a Web3 gaming platform, topped the list with 1.85 million subscribers as of September 28, 2022. The project’s phenomenal rise to the top spot means Gameta, which reportedly began September with 80,000 active daily users, now has subscribers that dwarf those of the more established gaming platform Axie Infinity.

Before being revealed as the gamefi project with the highest number of subscribers, Gameta, according to one report, was already the most popular project on the BNB Chain. “Gameta [is] still the number 1 game on BNB Chain. I’m keeping an eye on this project, very promising. I also love their NFT [non-fungible token] art, it’s so clean,” one Twitter user wrote.

Axie Infinity Outside the Top Five

Alien Worlds, which touts itself as the number one blockchain game, occupies the second spot in Coin 98 Analytics’ latest top 20 rankings, with 759,000 subscribers. Solitaire Blitz, which had 465,000 subscribers, came third, while Benji Bananas took the fourth position with 407,000 subscribers.

With 334,000 monthly subscribers by September 28, Splinterlands — a blockchain-backed trading card game — is the fifth-highest ranked gamefi project according to Coin 98 Analytics data.

Despite being the gaming platform with one of the largest market capitalizations — $1.1 billion — Axie Infinity’s 280,000 subscribers means it occupies the sixth spot.

Meanwhile, as shown by Coin 98 Analytics data, the top five gamefi projects account for more than 70% of all subscribers, while the bottom ten projects collectively are shown to account for less than 10% of all subscribers.

Terence Zimwara































