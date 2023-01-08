New prosecutor to lead civil rights enforcement in West Virginia

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA — Civil rights enforcement will be the focus of the newest prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Carly Nogay has been hired to lead civil rights investigations, to include hate crimes, disability and housing rights violations, and infractions of laws that prohibit discrimination based upon race, color, national origin, sex, and religion.

“I’m excited to have Carly Nogay on our team,” said Ihlenfeld. “She is an experienced litigator with outstanding academic credentials and a strong desire to serve the public. Her leadership on civil rights matters will help to make our communities safer and stronger.”

Nogay comes from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh where she handled a busy docket of violent crime and firearms cases. Prior to her work in Pittsburgh, she served as law clerk for Judge Valarie Costanzo of Washington County.

Nogay graduated with honors from both Duquesne University and the West Virginia University College of Law.