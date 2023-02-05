New prosecutor added to U.S. Attorney’s Office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — A new prosecutor has joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office to assist with the increasing criminal caseload in the Eastern Panhandle.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced the addition of Daniel Salem to his Martinsburg office. Salem has been a prosecutor for nine years, first with Harford County (MD), then with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney, and finally with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. He handled a heavy caseload of homicides, drug trafficking, and organized crime, and led wiretap investigations in collaboration with the Mid-Atlantic OCDETF Task Force.

“Dan Salem is a tremendous addition to the Martinsburg team,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “His experience in Maryland handling violent crime and drug trafficking cases allows him to step right in and assist with our busy criminal docket. I’ll continue to add Federal resources in the Eastern Panhandle to meet the threat and protect the community.”

Salem is an honors graduate of the Fordham University School of Law.