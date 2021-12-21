New Orleans: Yada Clark Charged with Social Security Fraud

New Orleans Woman, Yada Clark Charged with Social Security Fraud

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that YADA CLARK (“CLARK”), age 62, of New Orleans, Louisiana was charged by Bill of Information filed on December 16, 2021, for Theft of Federal Funds.

According to the Bill of Information, the Social Security Administration (“SSA”), an agency or department of the United States of America, operated the Retirement Survivor Insurance Benefit program (“RSI Program”). The purpose of the RSI Program is to provide benefits to retired workers in their post working years.

In or around February 1997, E.C. applied for and began receiving RSI Program benefits. The SSA sent the benefits to E.C. by direct deposit into his bank account. CLARK was a co-owner of E.C.’s bank account.

On February 5, 2006, E.C. died. CLARK never advised the SSA of E.C.’s death. From February 2006 through August 2020, SSA continued to electronically deposit funds to E.C.’s, bank account. From February 2006 through August 2020, CLARK received monthly SSA benefits totaling approximately $216,236 that she was not entitled to receive, which were deposited into E.C.’s account. CLARK was not entitled to receive these funds, however, she used such funds for her living expenses.

CLARK faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, restitution, a fine of not more than $250,000, supervised release of up to 3 years, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter K. D. Guice, Jr.

