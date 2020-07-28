New Orleans Police Wanted Subjects in Robbery in the Eighth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects wanted for a simple robbery incident that occurred on July 21, 2020.

At around 10:42 p.m., the male subjects approached the victim from behind in the 100 block of Exchange Place. The victim was struck in the back of the head before being thrown to the ground. The subjects stole the victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the pictured subjects is asked to contact Eighth District at 503-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

