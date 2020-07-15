New Orleans Police Wanted Auto Theft Subjects in Third District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) New Orleans – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects involved in an auto theft incident that occurred on July 6, 2020.

At around 8:05 p.m., the owner of a white 2007 Toyota Solara left her car running in front of her home located in the 4500 block of Louisa Street. Soon after, a silver Lexus RX300 occupied by at least four subjects arrived and stopped beside the Solara. One of the subjects, exited the Lexus’ rear passenger side and entered the Solara before both vehicles sped off. A witness who followed the vehicles stated that the Lexus travelled eastbound toward the highway, but the Solara stopped in a parking lot located in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road because of maintenance problems. The subject, who was wearing a gray camouflage hoodie, exited the Solara and fled the area on foot toward Chef Menteur Highway. The Lexus is believed to be involved in several vehicle burglaries. Click here to view surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE