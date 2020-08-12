New Orleans Police Sought Suspects in Homicide Investigation at Old Gentilly Road

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking to locate two subjects identified as persons of interest for questioning in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 17, 2020 in the 10200 block of Old Gentilly Road.

At about 9:00 a.m., the victim was discovered inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene, and the incident was classified as a homicide.

Through investigation, Jeremy Hicks and Kevin Sturgis have been identified as persons of interest in this ongoing investigation. While no criminal arrest warrants have been currently issued for these two persons of interest, detectives feel the two possess information pertinent to the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, warrants for DNA buccal swabs from each subject have also been obtained.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

