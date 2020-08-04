New Orleans Police Sought Suspect in Second District Armed Robbery

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on August 2, 2020 in the 3700 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm, pointed it at an employee of the business and demanded the employee open an exterior cash box. After the employee opened the cash box and handed the suspect the money, the suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect was attired in a face mask/covering, sweatpants, white long-sleeved shirt and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

