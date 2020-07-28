New Orleans Police Sought Suspect in Burglary in 8th District Burgundy Street

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating subjects wanted for a simple burglary incident that occurred on July 24, 2020.

At around 2:40 p.m., the pictured subjects entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle located in the 500 block of Burgundy Street. The subjects ransacked the inside of the victim’s car and stole $700 in cash. The subjects fled the area on bicycles heading westbound on Burgundy Street toward Canal Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

