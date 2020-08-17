New Orleans Police Sought Suspect in 8th District Aggravated Assault & Theft

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on August 16, 2020 in the 800 block of Canal Street.

At about 8:50 a.m., the pictured subject reportedly entered a business on the block. Employees of the business recognized the subject as a known shoplifter and maintained surveillance on the individual while in the store. The subject then allegedly produced a knife, pointed it at the victim and demanded the victim cease following the suspect. The subject then took items from the store shelf and fled on foot without paying for the items.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

