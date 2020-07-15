New Orleans Police Seeking Suspects of Criminal Damage to McDonogh Statue

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking assistance with locating and identifying multiple suspects in the investigation of criminal damage to a historic landmark that occurred on July 10, 2020.

At about 1:13 a.m., the pictured subjects were observed toppling the statue of John McDonogh in Lafayette Square in the 500 block of Saint Charles Avenue.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE