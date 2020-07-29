New Orleans Police Searching for Vehicle, Suspects in 3rd District Robbery

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying those responsible for an armed robbery incident on July 28, 2020 in the 5500 block of Vermillion Boulevard.

At about 3:16 p.m., the pictured silver Honda Accord with an unknown license plate and occupied by four individuals approached the victim near her vehicle, 2015 Hyundai Sonata bearing Louisiana license tag 468AFO. An unknown black male exited the suspect vehicle, pointed a firearm at the victim, entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene along with the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

