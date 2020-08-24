New Orleans Police Investigating Homicide in Eighth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening (August 23, 2020) at the intersection of Baronne and Common streets.

At about 11:14 p.m.., NOPD Eighth District officers patrolling in the area reported hearing gunshots. When officers responded to the location, they located an adult male victim down with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

