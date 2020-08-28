New Orleans Police Investigating an Officer-Involved Traffic Fatality in the Fourth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a officer-involved traffic fatality that occurred Thursday (August 27, 2020) at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.

At around 9:45 p.m., NOPD Fourth District officers responded to the location. The initial investigation has revealed that the officer was driving his department issued vehicle eastbound on General DeGaulle Drive when a bicyclist (male, 54 years old) heading northbound on Westbend Parkway rode into the officer’s lane of travel and was struck.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer was not injured in this incident.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and determine cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Investigator Sgt. Bernard Crowden is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE