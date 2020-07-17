New Orleans Police Investigating a Homicide on Desire Street

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Desire Street, after the remains of two male subjects were found at the scene of a house fire last night on July 16, 2020.

At about 8:43 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers and NOFD firefighters responded to a house fire at the location. As crews were extinguishing the fire, they came upon the bodies of two individuals. The signal was then changed to unclassified deaths. After further investigation, one victim’s remains showed signs of foul play, apparent gunshot wound.

The signal was then changed to a single homicide, along with an unclassified death.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of autopsy and notification of families.

Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information on this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

