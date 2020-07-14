New Orleans Police Investigates Homicide, Shooting on Pauger Street

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that left one juvenile dead and two teenagers injured Monday (July 13) evening in the Fifth District.

At around 5:01 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Pauger Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound to the head, one teenage male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and one teenage female sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. The juvenile victim was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS, and the two teenage victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

