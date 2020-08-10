New Orleans Police Investigates Homicide on Olive Street

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one man Friday (Aug. 7) night in the Second District.

At around 9:10 p.m., Second District officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7900 block of Olive Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

