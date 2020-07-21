New Orleans Police Investigates Homicide on North Rocheblave Street

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an adult male Monday (July 20) evening in the Fifth District.

At around 7:49 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2600 block of North Rocheblave Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Nicholas Davis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

