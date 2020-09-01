New Orleans Police Investigates Homicide on Marais Street

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of one adult male Monday (Aug. 31) afternoon in the Fifth District.

At around 4:06 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 6100 block of Marais Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with helpful tips regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Eric Illarmo at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

