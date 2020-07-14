New Orleans Police Investigates Fifth District Traffic Fatality

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of an adult male Monday (July 13) afternoon in the Fifth District.

At around 12:08 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to an accident with injury at the intersection of Dauphine Street and Elysian Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from injuries sustained during the traffic accident. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, NOPD officers learned that the victim was traveling river-bound on Elysian Fields Avenue when an individual traveling eastbound on Dauphine Street struck the victim’s vehicle, for unknown reasons, causing the victim’s vehicle to overturn.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the official cause of death and the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Traffic Fatality Detective Richard Chambers is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6215 with any additional information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

