New Orleans Police Identifies Wanted Suspect as Wayne Fountain in Domestic Assault

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Wayne Fountain (male, DOB: 01-28-1996, 6’0”, 205 pounds) in the investigation of an aggravated battery and assault with a firearm that occurred on August 14, 2020 in the 1600 block of Magnolia Street.

Through investigation, NOPD Sixth District detectives determined that at approximately 10:50 p.m., Fountain and the victim were at the victim’s residence when a verbal altercation ensued. Fountain then allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim before pulling the victim out of the open driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle and physically assaulting the victim. The victim escaped and called police, while Fountain reportedly fled the scene.

Fountain is currently wanted on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

