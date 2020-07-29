New Orleans Police Identifies Suspect as Vontrell Johnson in Aggravated Assault

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Vontrell Johnson in the investigation of an aggravated assault and aggravated criminal damage to property incident that occurred on July 22, 2020 in the 3600 block of Frenchmen Street.

At about 6:45 p.m., Johnson is believed to have fired gunshots into the opened front door of a residence in the block, with two occupants inside the building’s front room at the time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident on or Vontrell Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-60_0 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE