New Orleans Police Identifies Suspect as Steven Spillman in Burglary

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News)  The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Spillman (DOB: 09-26-1963) in the investigation of a burglary that occurred on July 11, 2020 in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

Through investigation, NOPD Fourth District detectives determined Spillman to be the perpetrator in this incident.  Additionally, Spillman is suspected of having perpetrated additional business burglaries in additional NOPD districts.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

