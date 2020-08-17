New Orleans Police Arrests Alyinesha Matthews Wanted for 4th District Kidnapping

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The two juveniles involved in this incident have been located and returned to their mother safely.

Additionally, wanted suspect Alyinesha Matthews was arrested today in this investigation.

ORIGINAL: The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Alyinesha Matthews (female, DOB: 09-03-1992, 5’6”, 130 pounds) in the investigation of a simple kidnapping that occurred on August 15, 2020 in the 4100 block of General Meyer Avenue.

Through investigation, NOPD Fourth District detectives determined that Matthews was the subject who took possession of two missing juveniles – a male age 8 and a female age 6 – and refused to return the children to their mother.

Detectives feel this is an isolated incident where the suspect and mother of the children are known to each other.

A warrant has been issued for Matthews’ arrest on a charge of simple kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

