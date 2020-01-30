New Orleans Man Terrence Rollins Pleads Guilty To Firearms and Drug Charges

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Terrence Rollins, age 40, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on January 28, 2020 to a Superseding Indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride, and possession of the aforementioned drugs in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. United States District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry will sentence Rollins on May 5, 2020.

According to court documents, members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New Orleans Police executed a search warrant at Rollins Washington Avenue residence after receiving information from concerned citizens that illegal narcotics were being sold at the residence by Rollins. In August 2018, law enforcement executed the search warrant and located numerous controlled substances that included crack cocaine, powder cocaine and approximately 24.4 grams of heroin inside of the residence. Additional items of drug paraphernalia were also located inside of the residence. In addition to narcotics, seven firearms including handguns and high-powered rifles, and various types of ammunition were also located.

For the drug violations, Rollins faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000,000.00, a period of supervised release of at least 3 years, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00. For the firearms violation, Rollins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years of imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Following this sentence, Rollins will be placed on supervised release for a period of up to 5 years, and will be fined up to $250,000.00. A mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00 will be imposed.

Rollins’s case has been designated as a Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) case. PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany L. Reed is in charge of the prosecution.

