New Orleans Man Sterling Adams Pleads Guilty To Firearms Offense

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Sterling Adams, age 48, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on February 27, 2020, to being in possession of a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(9) and 924(a)(2).

According to the court records, between July 3, 2014 and January 31, 2015, Sterling Adams possessed a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm after having previously been convicted of a domestic-violence related misdemeanor offense.

ADAMS faces a sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this case.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE