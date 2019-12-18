New Orleans Man Aaron Rudolph Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Aaron Rudolph, age 26, of New Orleans, was sentenced for bank robbery on December 12, 2019.

According to the court documents, Aaron Rudolph conspired with his co-defendant, John Rudolph, by entering the First Bank and Trust located at 1320 South Morrison Boulevard, in Hammond, Louisiana and robbing the bank of approximately $10,490.96 at gunpoint.

United States District Court Judge Barry W. Ashe sentenced Aaron Rudolph to 60 months of imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria M. Carboni is in charge of the prosecution.

