New Orleans, Louisiana; Lamont Reed Indicted For Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

(STL.News) – LAMONT REED, age 26, a resident of Harvey, was charged in an indictment with being a felon in possession of ammunition, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

REED was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on September 4, 2020 in a one count indictment for possessing rifle ammunition after having been convicted of two different felony offenses. REED faces up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

U. S. Attorney Peter Strasser praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Covington Police Department. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.

