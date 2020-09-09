New Orleans, Louisiana; Adam Lumpkin Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that on September 8, 2020, United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry sentenced Adam Lumpkin, age 35, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, to 78 months’ imprisonment followed by 5 years’ supervised release after pleading guilty on October 22, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on December 14, 2018, agents and officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration received information that LUMPKIN was traveling to a motel in Hammond, Louisiana with a quantity of methamphetamine. After LUMPKIN arrived at the motel, agents approached LUMPKIN’S vehicle and observed him throw a bag containing methamphetamine on to the floor of his vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, a box of sandwich bags, and two digital scales. In a post-arrest interview, LUMPKIN acknowledged that he was preparing to distribute the methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Hammond Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Paige O’Hale and André Jones are in charge of the prosecution.

